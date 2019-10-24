Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.50 Target Price for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRR. ValuEngine upgraded Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of MDRR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

