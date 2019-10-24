Zacks: Brokerages Set $31.75 Price Target for Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Watford an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

WTRE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,582. Watford has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Levy acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

