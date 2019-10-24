Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.50 Price Target for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research set a $26.00 price objective on Carriage Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 129,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

