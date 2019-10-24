Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce sales of $243.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.37 million to $244.20 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $210.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $971.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $972.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $992.29 million, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $457,480.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $379.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

