Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post sales of $290.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.79 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $294.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

