Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

