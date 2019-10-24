Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.42). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

GLYC stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 10,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,668,746 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $56,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 263.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 361,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

