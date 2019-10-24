Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Frontier Communications posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 571.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full year earnings of ($52.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($53.33) to ($51.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of FTR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications (FTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.