Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.70 Million

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $701.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.24 million and the highest is $706.30 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $669.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $868,021 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 506,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

