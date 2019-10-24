Zacks: Analysts Set $3.50 Price Target for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 140,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 219,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,663. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.30. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 239.81% and a negative net margin of 404.21%. Analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

