Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $740,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.