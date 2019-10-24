Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.