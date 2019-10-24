Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

