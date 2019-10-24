Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 34800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $108.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,363 shares in the company, valued at C$456,053.40. Insiders have bought a total of 60,240 shares of company stock worth $102,907 in the last ninety days.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.