Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $32.76. Yandex shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 153,770 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Yandex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 484,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 849,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
