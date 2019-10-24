Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $32.76. Yandex shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 153,770 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Yandex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 484,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 849,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

