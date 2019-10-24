World Asset Management Inc Has $2.02 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.