World Asset Management Inc Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Paychex by 11.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

