World Asset Management Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 74,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,870. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

