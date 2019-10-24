World Asset Management Inc Buys 71 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,655. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.