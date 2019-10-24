World Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. 65,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,736. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

