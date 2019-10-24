World Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,291 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.72.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

