WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 10,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

