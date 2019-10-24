Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 1,429,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

