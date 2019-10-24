William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.70

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 275201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile (NYSE:WLH)

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

