Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,761,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 263,273 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 193,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

