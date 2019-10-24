Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 924 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock valued at $55,408,542 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 19,434,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,590,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.