Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 39,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,287. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.