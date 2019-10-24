Whittier Trust Co. Has $183,000 Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kroger by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kroger by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 203,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

