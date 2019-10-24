Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.93.

ORLY traded up $32.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.38. 1,051,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

