Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Shares of KLAC traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,716. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.