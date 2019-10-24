WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 70,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.