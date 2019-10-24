Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

