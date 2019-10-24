Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.72. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 5,965 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

