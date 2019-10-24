WesternOne (TSE:WEQ) Shares Up ∞

WesternOne Inc (TSE:WEQ) shot up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13, 53,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 20,720 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

WesternOne Company Profile (TSE:WEQ)

WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.

