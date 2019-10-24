West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.825, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WST. ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,324. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.