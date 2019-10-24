West Branch Capital LLC Sells 665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.59. 1,304,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,624. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

