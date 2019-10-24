West Branch Capital LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,287,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $154.27. 818,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,609,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.