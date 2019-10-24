West Branch Capital LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.83. 9,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

