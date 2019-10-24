West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $142.99. 358,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,332. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

