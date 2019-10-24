Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

