Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $450.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $36.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.30. 1,612,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $442.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.88 and a 200 day moving average of $385.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,972,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

