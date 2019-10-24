Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 7,007,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,560,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

