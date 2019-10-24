Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/2/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Plains All American Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 2,376,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,523. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

