Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Investment (AINV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV):

10/21/2019 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

10/5/2019 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

