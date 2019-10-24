Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $26.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.37. 3,132,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,080. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.