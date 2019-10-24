Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 35,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

