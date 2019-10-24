Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,796 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 1,173,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

