Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,849,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after buying an additional 171,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,966,000 after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 65,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

