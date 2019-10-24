Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 532.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 362,782 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 1,304,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.