Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

MMM traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

