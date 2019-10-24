Wealth Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,527,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,856. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

